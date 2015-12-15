Zone Change For Wasco Street Townhouses Approved

The Hood River City Council voted to approve a change in zoning from industrial to general commercial for a third-of-an-acre property on 1225 Wasco Street in conjunction with a residential development of eleven two-to-three bedroom townhouses.  The property used to be home to windsurf company Northwave, but Capsule Development sought the zone change, agreeing to conditions including the property maintaining the 11-unit residential density and that it won’t include commercial uses that might negatively impact the neighborhood.  Some nearby residents objected to the change for a variety of reasons, including view concerns, traffic, and the high density involved.  The Council vote was 6-1 in favor of the move, with Grant Polson opposing.

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