The most recent vote count in the Klickitat County Commission Position 2 election still shows incumbent Lori Zoller in front of Andy Kallinen. Zoller is at 5,059 votes, while Kallinen is at 5,045. Zoller had a 20 vote lead after a count released last Thursday, and there were 20 votes added into the tally with the most recent numbers. Under state law, counties must certify county-level general election results by November 24. During the period between Election Day and certification, election workers will continue processing ballots. For ballots with a missing or mismatched signature, election officials will contact each voter with instructions to update their signature. Voters have until the county certification deadline to complete this process.