Zen Fire At 40% Containment

Containment of the Zen Fire south of Clarno is now at 40%.  Central Oregon Fire Information says size of the fire has remained at abuot 1,500 acres.  Recent rain has played a key role in moderating fire behavior after strong wind gusts helped drive rapid spread when the fire first ignited.  The terrain remains one of the biggest challenges.  Much of the fire is burning in steep, rugged areas with limited access, making it difficult for crews to fully map the fire perimeter and establish containment lines.  Firefighters are relying on a mix of ground crews, air resources and specialized teams to navigate cliffs and narrow canyon areas.  There are no road closures, evacuations or public access restrictions tied to the fire.

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