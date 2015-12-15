Zaragosa Sentenced To 25 Years For Boyer Killing

Noe Zaragoza, Jr. was sentenced in Wasco County Circuit Court on Tuesday to 25 years in prison on charges connected to the killing of Michael Boyer at a convenience store in The Dalles in June of last year. Zaragoza received the sentence as part of an agreement where he plead guilty to first degree manslaughter, third degree assault, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Wasco County District Attorney Kara Davis said the sentence is the equivalent to a life sentence in Oregon, adding the settlement was reached after a day-long conference overseen by Judge John Olson and involving both Boyer’s widow and mother. Davis says the family was concerned the defense strategy at trial would be attack Boyer and his wife, adding that belief was not unfounded and she felt it was important to not re-traumatize the family with a trial, while at same time it was important to her that Zaragoza receive a murder-length sentence.