YouthThink To Talk Prescription Drugs In Webinar

Prescription drugs and fentanyl will be the topic of YouthThink of Wasco County’s next “The More You Know” webinar next week. Debby Jones of YouthThink says they will have experts from the Partnership to End Addiction to discuss what parents should know and talk to their children about. Jones says young people, and even adults, can be unaware of how prescription drugs can be misused if not taken as directed. The virtual Zoom event will be on June 11 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. To register, go to youththink.net.