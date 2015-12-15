YouthThink Series Continues With Presentation On Loneliness

YouthThink of Wasco County will continue it’s the More You Know series next week with a virtual presentation on loneliness and isolation.  YouthThink Executive Director Debby Jones says this has become a greater issue as the influence of mobile devices have grown.  She adds they may provide communication, but not connections that provide secure attachments.  Jones points out research shows young people feeling loneliness and isolation are at increased risk of being susceptible to addictions down the road.  The virtual presentation will be on Thursday, August 13 at 6 p.m.  To sign-up, go to youththink.net.

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