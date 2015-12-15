YouthThink Hosting Gaming Discussion

YouthThink in Wasco County will host an event Wednesday at Chenowith Elementary School revolving around gaming.  YouthThink’s Debby Jones says they’ve partnered with The Dalles High School’s e-sports club to host the program revolving around their slogan “Good Gaming.”  Those students will make up part of a panel discussion.  There will also be gaming consoles set up so kids can play some of the games the e-sports club competes in at the state level.  Jones says it will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, and it’s open to kids and their families.

