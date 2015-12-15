YouthThink Holds Virtual Workshop On Kids & Social Media

YouthThink of Wasco County continues its “More You Know” series this Thursday with a virtual discussion around the theme of “Connected Kids, Confident Parents:  Navigating Social Media Together.”  Debby Jones of YouthThink says the workshop will explore how social media affects young people’s health and wellbeing, including screen time, sleep, anxiety, self-esteem, and online harassment.  She add this will not have a message of “screens are bad.”  To register for the Zoom virtual event that begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, just go to youththink.net.

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