Yasui Exhibition Opens At Oregon Historical Society On Friday

The Oregon Historical Society in will open its exhibition The Yasui Family: An American Story on Friday. It examines relevant questions about citizenship, immigration, and belonging through the lens of an Oregon family with deep roots in the Hood River area. The exhibition follows in particular the story of Masuo Yasui, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1903 at the age of 16. He joined his brothers and his father working for the Oregon Short Line, where he stayed for two years before moving to Portland. In 1908, Masuo moved to Hood River, which had an established community of Japanese immigrants who came to the valley to work in agriculture and logging., and with his brother opened the Yasui Bros. Co. store, which carried a mixture of Japanese and western goods. The day after the Pearl Harbor attack, the U.S. Treasury Department shut down the store. The exhibition will be on display at the Oregon Historical Society in Portland through September 6.