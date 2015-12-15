Wy’eth Fire Stopped

Firefighters overnight stopped the forward progression of a fire near Wy’eth Campground east of Cascade Locks. Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area officials said this morning crews have just about completed a handline around the perimeter of the fire and will continue mop up, including decreasing heat in a log deck. The estimated size of the fire has been reduced to ten acres. Evacuation advisories issued on Monday night were lifted Tuesday afternoon. Multiple aircraft responded to assist in the firefighting effort soon after the fire started late Monday afternoon and moved to the northeast.