Wy’eth Fire Stopped

Firefighters overnight stopped the forward progression of a fire near Wy’eth Campground east of Cascade Locks.  Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area officials said this morning crews have just about completed a handline around the perimeter of the fire and will continue mop up, including decreasing heat in a log deck.  The estimated size of the fire has been reduced to ten acres.  Evacuation advisories issued on Monday night were lifted Tuesday afternoon.  Multiple aircraft responded to assist in the firefighting effort soon after the fire started late Monday afternoon and moved to the northeast.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK