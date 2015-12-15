WSP Seeks Witness Help In Hit-And-Run Involving Cyclist

The Washington State Patrol is looking for a witnesses to a fatal Monday morning hit and run involving a man riding a tricycle on Highway 97 near Maryhill. The WSP says the incident occurred on northbound Highway 97 at milepost 1 shortly before 6:15 Monday morning. The WSP is seeking witnesses who traveled through the area Monday morning and may have seen anything relevant to the collision, or who traveled through that area and have dash-camera footage from that time. If anyone has any information regarding the collision, or if you saw the male on the tricycle in the area prior to the collision, please contact Detective Conor Schwilke via email at Conor.Schwilke@wsp.wa.gov. The victim was identified as 69-year-old James Born II from Indianapolis, Indiana.