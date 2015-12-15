WS Schools Talking To Moody’s To Establish Bond Rating

As the White Salmon Valley School District moves toward selling its first round of bonds to create a K-12 campus, Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn is working with financial services company Moody’s to establish a bond rating for the district. Polkinghorn says the district will make a presentation to give Moody’s background to establish the rating. The district won’t be selling its full capacity of bonds all at once. Because there are time limits on how long the district can wait to spend the proceeds, there will be multiple sales as the project advances.