WS School Board To Vote On Bond Measure Resolution

The White Salmon Valley School District Board on Wednesday will be voting on a resolution to put a bond measure on the February 10 ballot to build a K-12 campus on the current location of Henkle Middle School, Stevenson Intermediate School, and Columbia High School.  The campus was a recommendation of a facilities planning committee as it looked at options for replacing the aging Whitson Elementary School.  District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn says the bond measure would be a property tax rate of $1.66 per $1,000 of assessed property value over 20 years.  The district board will also be voting on a resolution to place on the same ballot a renewal of its three-year Educational Programs and Operations Levy at an estimated rate of $1.60 per $1,000 of assessed value.  The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Park Center Building.

