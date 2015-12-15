WS Officials Look To Prioritize In 2027 Budget

As White Salmon officials work on budget plans for 2027, one of the guiding principles will be a desire to focus on a bit less, but do it well, complete those projects, and move on from there. Mayor Marla Keethler says they went through the various issues that have been raised at meetings or from constituent input over the last two years, and the number went over 40. She says one of the intentions in the process is to manage and prioritize what the City should do in the coming year. Keethler says they will be going into 2027 with a balanced budget, but Councilors agreed at a recent workshop they need to start planning for how to bring in additional revenue.