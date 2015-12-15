Work Underway To Clear Trail Debris On Historic Highway Trail

Work is underway to clear debris from the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail east of the Eagle Creek Fish Hatchery. The trail has been closed since heavy December 2025 rains triggered the Ruckel Creek landslide. The Oregon Department of Transportation says debris, including large boulders and trees, is up to 12 feet deep. ODOT crews are using heavy equipment to clear the trail between Eagle Creek and Cascade Locks. Travelers on the historic highway should use caution, and hikers must stay out of the closed area. The trail will remain closed during the work. Bicyclists must use Interstate 84 to get around the closure, and there is no safe detour for hikers. After debris is cleared this fall, the Forest Service will evaluate the trail and slope stability before reopening.