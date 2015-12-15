Work Continues On Burdoin Fire

Crews on the 10,730-acre Burdoin Fire Monday worked in the Catherine Creek drainage while an interagency hotshot crew scouted potential lines to tie in to Major Creek.

Complex Incident Management Team Northwest 13 also reported progress on the east side of the Klickitat River with a combination of dozer and hand lines.

On the northwest edge of the fire, a combination of hand and dozer line is holding, making it a secure point for ground crews to engage the fire.

The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office did announce an evacuation level change on Monday afternoon from Doug’s Beach east along Highway 14 to Horsethief Lake north have been reduced to Level 2…while all other evacuation levels have not changed.

Klickitat County Emergency Management says Highway 14, Highway 142, Old Highway 8, and Lyle-Snowden Road in the fire footprint remain closed to the public due to rocks and other debris rolling downhill, falling trees, hot spots, and downed power lines.

The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic has issued a closure order for Catherine Creek Recreation Area, Coyote Wall Trailhead, Balfour-Klickitat, Lyle Trailhead, Klickitat Milepost 1, and Klickitat Wild and Scenic River.

The Red Cross emergency shelter in White Salmon has been moved to Grace Baptist Church at 1280 East Jewett.

A second shelter remains at The Dalles Middle School.

Klickitat County officials say they are working to visually confirm the number of structures damaged or destroyed.

Individual property owners will be contacted directly by a county official.

Fire officials over the weekend reported 37 primary structures having been damaged, and 14 destroyed. Thirty other minor structures were listed as destroyed, and 50 damaged.

The County adds there have been no fatalities have been confirmed, and no individuals are known to be unaccounted for.