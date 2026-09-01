Work Continues On Austin Fire

Firefighters continue working the Austin Fire in the Mt. Hood National Forest in Clackamas County. Crews conducted burnout operations yesterday along the west, south and east sides of the fire, working to bring flames toward established containment lines. Firefighters are also developing a contingency line along Rhododendron Ridge. Tuesday, crews will improve firelines on the southeast side and work to confine the fire near several Forest Service roads on the northeast. Along the west side, firefighters will strengthen lines near the confluence of the Collawash and Clackamas rivers. The fire has burned about 12,610 acres and remains at zero percent containment. Weather conditions are expected to moderate today before rain moves into the area.