Woman Found Dead At Stevenson Apartment Complex; Man Arrested

A man was arrested in Skamania County in connection with the death of a woman at an apartment complex in Stevenson. According to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office…emergency dispatchers received a report of an unresponsive adult female at the White Cap Apartments in Stevenson on Friday afternoon. Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel located a woman deceased with significant trauma injuries, and her children were missing and unaccounted for. Later Friday evening, deputies located the adult male person of interest at an apartment complex in Stevenson. The individual was detained and arrested without incident, and the missing children were located safe inside the residence. The children were subsequently placed into protective custody with the assistance of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families. The investigation remains active and ongoing. The deceased female was transported to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause and manner of death. Law enforcement officials have not released the names of the victim or the suspect in custody.