Wolf To Take On Presiding Judge Duties

Oregon Seventh District Circuit Court Judge John Wolf has been appointed by Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Meagan A. Flynn to serve as the next presiding judge of the District. Wolf, who has served on the bench since 2011, will begin a two-year term succeeding Judge Karen Ostrye, who has held the presiding judge role since 2022. As presiding judge, Wolf will oversee the district’s judicial administration, including participation in court, county, and public safety committees. He will also supervise the trial court administrator on matters such as budgeting and court operations, while continuing to perform his regular judicial duties such as conducting hearings and trials, and reviewing warrants. The Seventh Judicial District has four elected judges who preside over circuit court cases in Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam, and Wheeler counties. The presiding judge is nominated by fellow judges in the district and formally appointed by the Chief Justice with input from the other Justices of the Oregon Supreme Court.