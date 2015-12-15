WKRFA Recruits Graduate From Academy

West Klickitat Regional Fire Authority says seven recruits graduated from its 2026 fire academy. Chief Wesley Long says the group completed a rigorous training program, with an estimated 150 hours of classroom instruction and weekly full-day hands-on training exercises. The academy helped recruits develop proficiency in the fundamentals of structural firefighting, including fire behavior, victim search and rescue, forcible entry, ladder deployment, and other essential firefighting skills. Recruits also completed training in hazardous materials awareness and operations. In addition, two WKRFA members successfully completed the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress certification process. Long says that is important because certified and qualified firefighters can help influence insurance ratings for property owners.