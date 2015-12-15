With passage of the City of Hood River’s bond measure to renovate the municipal police facility, the steps to move toward construction. City Manager Abigail Elder says the City has applied for state funds for seismic upgrades for public safety facilities, and should learn in the spring if they will receive those. She adds construction is expected to start in the spring, with design work to take place soon. There will also need to be a site determined for where to relocate the police station temporarily while construction takes place. Elder says the options include the Community Room at the fire station, and the public works facility.