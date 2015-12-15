Wine & Art Festival Saturday

The Columbia Gorge Wine and Art Festival will be at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn Convention Center on Saturday to benefit the Hood River County Education Foundation. It’s the third year for the event, but it’s the first time the art portion has been added to the title. Mike Schend with the Hood River County Education Foundation says they had invited a few artists previously when the festival was at the fairgrounds, and they’ve expanded with the move to Hood River Inn. The works of thirteen Gorge artists will be on display, along with tastings available from twelve different wineries. The Columbia Gorge Wine and Art Festival will be on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are available at tickettomato.com.