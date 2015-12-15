Lyle Hill Fire Update (as of 7:30 p.m. 6/29/26)

Klickitat County Emergency Management reduced the evacuation advisories associated with the Lyle Hill Fire.

Areas that had been Level 3 “Go Now” have been reduced to Level 2 “Get Set,” and Level 2 areas in the community of Lyle have been lowered to Level 1 “Be Ready.”

In addition, the Centerville Highway will be open for use as of 9 p.m. tonight.

Electronic message boards will be used to remind vehicles to use caution and watch for first responders on the road.

More accurate mapping has reduced the size of the fire to 233 acres.

The Southeast Washington Type 3 Interagency Team now in command of the fire says crews continued Monday to concentrate on strengthening fire lines and keeping it within its current perimeter after forward progress of the fire was stopped Sunday night.

Doug’s Beach is closed to recreational use to allow for aircraft to access the water, as is the Lyle Cherry Orchard Trail.

There is a temporary flight restriction over the fire.

All firefighting aircraft must be grounded if unmanned aircraft or drones are operating near the fire.

Lyle Fire and Rescue District 4 is asking for public assistance in the investigation into what stated the fire.

In conjunction with a Washington Department of Natural Resources fire investigator, they are seeking pictures of videos showing the start of the fire, specifically taken on Sunday afternoon between 1:40 and 1:55.

Also, investigators would like to know if anyone saw hikers in the area of Riverview Drive in Lyle before 1:40 Sunday afternoon.

Send any photos videos to Lyle Fire and Rescue with Facebook Messenger.