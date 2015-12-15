Wind Shifts Reduce Intensity At West End Of Grasshopper Fire

Grasshopper Fire officials say wind shifts have reduced fire intensity along the west perimeter, creating favorable conditions to further strengthen containment lines along the Highway 35 corridor. The containment figure for the fire has inched up to 23%, while acreage has increased to 43,244. Crews have made steady progress tying together northwestern and northeastern control lines, while on the western flank work continues to improve long term control of the fire’s northwest corner. Firefighters Thursday will reinforce suppression efforts near Pine Creek and across the northwest corner of the fire, as hot and dry conditions persist with westerly winds forecast for the next several days. With structural triage complete, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s remaining task force will demobilize and return to their local communities.