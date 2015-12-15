Wildfire Risk Reduction On Section Of Indian Creek

A wildfire risk reduction project on a section of Indian Creek between 7th and 8th Streets in Hood River will start next week. Hood River County Wildfire Mitigation Coordinator Elly Wells says it is a small project, but there are six homes within it. She says the Ant Farm Youth Corps Community Wildfire Defense Program out of Clackamas County will be doing the work on this effort, removing brush to reduce fuel continuity and invasive blackberry and ivy. In March a project near 8th Street along Indian Creek Trail took place, and this project is moving eastward from its end point. Removing invasive species will allow native plants to re-sprout and grow in that location, and make it easier to maintain in the future.