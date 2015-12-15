Wildfire Preparation Publication Available

A number of agency partners, including Hood River County Emergency Management and the Oregon State University Extension Service, have come out with a new publication called “Before Wildfire Strikes.”  It’s a guide to improving wildfire preparedness and living with fire in Hood River County.  County Emergency Management Director Charles Young says it lists actions citizens can take regardless of whether they live in a rural or urban setting.  Along with tips for preparing your home and property to withstand fire, the publication also includes a checklist of what you should prepare in case of the need to evacuate.  “Before Wildfire Strikes” is available at fire stations and city and county buildings, and online at most county fire department websites.

