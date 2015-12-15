Wilcox Fire Evacuation Advisory Lifted

The evacuation advisory for the Wilcox Fire has been lifted in the southeastern portion of Sherman County.  Sherman County Emergency Management announced this morning there is no longer any evacuation advisory for Wilcox Lane after the area was under a Level 3 advisory overnight.  The Wilcox Fire was reported late Thursday morning near Kent.  The National Interagency Fire Center this morning estimated the size of the fire at around 3,000 acres.  To the north, the Starvation Point Fire southeast of Wasco is 80% contained with an estimated size of 4500 acres.

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