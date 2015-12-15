White Salmon Water Infrastructure Project Starts

Construction is set to begin this week on water infrastructure upgrades along Spring Street and North Main Avenue in White Salmon. It’s the start of the North Main Booster Pump Station Project, designed to improve both everyday water service and emergency fire flow capacity for residents in the North Main/Simmons Road pressure zone. The project is being funded by a $2,406,034.44 Public Works Board Loan as well as $177,500 in American Rescue Plan Act funding that was allocated by the White Salmon City Council. City officials say the project addresses a long-standing deficiency in reservoir storage capacity that limits reliable water supply and fire protection in parts of the city. The new booster pump station will restore and improve service to this zone by connecting it to the Spring Street Reservoir, which has sufficient capacity to meet current and future needs. The public should expect traffic impacts and potential detours in the construction area, especially as work moves westward. A detour map is available online at whitesalmonwa.gov.