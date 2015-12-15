White Salmon Transportation Benefit District Fee Now On Registrations

White Salmon residents will now see a $15 annual vehicle licensing fee applied to vehicle registrations to support a transportation benefit district the City Council adopted in 2023. The City says due to an administrative error at the Washington State Department of Licensing, the fee was not implemented when it was first approved, and did not become aware that it was not appearing on vehicle registrations until this summer. The City says the department acknowledged that the error was due to an internal configuration oversight on their part, confirmed that the City had properly filed all required paperwork and notifications in 2023, and the issue has now been corrected. Beginning with renewals that expire September 1, 2025 or later, there will be an added $15 per qualifying vehicle at the time of registration renewal. The transportation benefit district is intended to provide a modest, reliable revenue source for street preservation, safety projects, sidewalks, and for local match on transportation grants, supplementing outside funding.