White Salmon To Start Another Water Line Improvement Project

As the City of White Salmon embarks on 2026, public works projects are front and center. Mayor Marla Keethler says part of that will be another phase of water line improvements. This phase will pick up on work in the Buck Creek area and bring the line upgrades past Bald Mountain. Keethler says they will hold an open house on the project in late February. She notes there will be a fair amount of road detours and rerouted traffic from White Salmon headed north toward Trout Lake. The City aims to start in early March and finish in early July.