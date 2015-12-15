White Salmon Schools Prepare For Next Step After Bond Vote

With voter approval of a bond measure to create a K-12 campus to replace the aging Whitson Elementary School in hand, White Salmon Valley School District officials will now start the journey toward actually building it.  District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn says he will meet with their project management group next week to determine the next layer of work.  Determining when to sell the bonds will be high on the list, in conjunction with a financial analyst in the management group.  Polkinghorn adds that hiring an architect will be another near-term priority.  He says the expectation is to construct the K-12 campus within four years.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK