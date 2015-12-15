White Salmon Schools Looking To Strengthen Student Support

The White Salmon Valley School District is working on providing more support for students who need it. Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn says they prepared for about a year-and-a-half before rolling it out in recent months. It’s a multi-tiered system of support, using data to screen student academic achievement, identifying those who need help early, and getting them the support early and often. Polkinghorn also said they have a group of teachers developing a new K-12 math curriculum for the district that should be ready for adoption soon. He says the goal is to create students who are critical thinkers and problem solvers.