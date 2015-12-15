The White Salmon Valley School District is moving toward wrapping up design work on the K-12 campus project. District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn says they have begun to narrow down their focus to electrical and HVAC systems. He adds once they have the design wrapped up, it will move on to the cost estimators, then to value engineering. After that process, it will go to the district school board for final approval. Polkinghorn says they are still on target for getting the bid package out in January or Feburary, and begin construction during the spring.