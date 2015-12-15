White Salmon Schools Hire Architect For K-12 Campus Design

The White Salmon Valley School District has acquired an architect to do the design work for a K-12 campus at the location of the current secondary school campus. District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn says Design West Architects in the Tri-Cities has worked with a number of schools across Washington. He says representatives of the firm will meet with staff next week to discuss what needs to be a part of the design. Polkinghorn says it will probably be two years before any actual construction for the campus takes place. Voters approved a bond measure for the K-12 campus in February to replace the aging Whitson Elementary School.