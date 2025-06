With the Washington legislative session in the rearview mirror, the White Salmon Valley School District is now finishing work on its budget for the 2025-26 school year. District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn says they are developing a maintenance-level budget. With declining enrollment, the district is reducing its staff by two-and-a-half full-time equivalent positions, but Polkinghorn says that is being achieved through attrition. He says the budget should go to the district board in July.