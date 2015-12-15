White Salmon Schools Continues Process Toward A K-12 Facility

The White Salmon Valley School District is about to enter into a public input phase to discuss a long-range planning committee recommendation to construct a K-12 facility at the current intermediate, middle, and high school campus to replace the aging Whitson Elementary School.  District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn says at a recent worksession, the district received a preliminary cost estimate for the project of $108 million, of which $30 million would come from a state grant.  Polkinghorn says the district board will be grappling with how they want to proceed over the next couple of months.  Polkinghorn added the district has been shooting for putting a proposal on the February 2026 ballot.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK