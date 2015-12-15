White Salmon Schools Continues Process Toward A K-12 Facility

The White Salmon Valley School District is about to enter into a public input phase to discuss a long-range planning committee recommendation to construct a K-12 facility at the current intermediate, middle, and high school campus to replace the aging Whitson Elementary School. District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn says at a recent worksession, the district received a preliminary cost estimate for the project of $108 million, of which $30 million would come from a state grant. Polkinghorn says the district board will be grappling with how they want to proceed over the next couple of months. Polkinghorn added the district has been shooting for putting a proposal on the February 2026 ballot.