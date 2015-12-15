White Salmon School Enrollment Slightly Above Expectation

White Salmon Valley School District’s enrollment to start the school year is almost exactly what they estimated. Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn says they have 1,009 full-time students in the district. That’s seven students above what they budgeted for in the fall. Polkinghorn says if their current enrollment number holds through the fall, it will help them get a bit more funding from the state. The enrollment is down slightly from last year’s 1,022, and Polkinghorn say they continue to forecast a continued slight decline in enrollment, as many other districts in the region are seeing.