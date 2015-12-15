White Salmon School District Tabs Eddy & Donnelly For Assistant Principals

The White Salmon Valley School District has tabbed Trisha Eddy as its new assistant principal for kindergarten to sixth grades, and Jim Donnelly in the same role for seventh to 12th grade. Eddy has more than 20 years of experience in elementary education, and is currently the district’s K-4 math specialist, helping lead districtwide math initiatives, strengthening intervention systems, and supporting collaborative instruction. Donnelly joins White Salmon Valley Schools from the Hood River County School District, where he has served as Hood River Valley High School’s interim principal this year and was assistant principal prior to that. He began his career as an English teacher before moving into instructional coaching and school leadership. The White Salmon Valley School District Board of Directors is scheduled to take formal action to approve both appointments at its May 28 board meeting. Both Eddy and Donnelly will begin their new roles on July 1.