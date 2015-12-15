White Salmon School Bond Sale Set For Tuesday

The first sale of bonds by the White Salmon Valley School District to construct a new K-12 campus will take place this coming Tuesday. District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn says because the state of Washington has a Triple-A rating under which the bonds will be sold. Polkinghorn notes this is the first of two sales under the $77.8 million bond measure, with another expected to take place two years from now. Polkinghorn says it looks like construction will start next spring, with work on the track, athletic field, and intermediate school. That would allow Whitson Elementary to move to the expanded campus in 2028-29. A two-year high school remodel would follow that.