White Salmon School Board Discussion On K-12 Campus Next Week

The White Salmon Valley School District Board will publicly discuss next week financial details for a proposed renovation of the current middle and high school campus to become a K-12 facility.  Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn says he has a meeting scheduled later this week with a financial analyst from the Southwest Washington Educational Services District who has been helping develop projections for the project, and should from that meeting have a more formal estimate.  He did say the rough estimate has been $110 million to do the unified campus, but he also points out that a K-12 campus opens up more state matching funding possibilities.  The district has been targeting putting a bond measure on the February 2026 ballot.

