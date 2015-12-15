The City of White Salmon has received a grant from the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board to make improvements to Church Street. White Salmon Mayor Marla Keethler says they received a $765,000 grant. The grant represents 90% of the project cost, with the remaining 10% will come from funds built by White Salmon’s Transportation Benefit District and the City’s sales tax. Keethler says once the City receives the grant funds, design work will start, with the expectation to start construction in 2028 or 2029.