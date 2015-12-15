White Salmon Preps For Halloween Events

Downtown White Salmon’s annual Halloween festivities will take place on Saturday evening. Jewett Boulevard will be closed to traffic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to allow the youngsters to enjoy trick-or-treating, and Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tammara Tippel says the Elks Lodge on NE Church Street will host a Trunk or Treat event and the Festival of Light will be in the Bubba’s Brew lot. The Castle of Curiosities at the Masonic Lodge will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., while the Costume Parade will lineup at White Salmon City Hall at 5:50 p.m. to head east at 6 p.m. Gardner Funeral Home will be collecting warm clothes and blankets for senior citizens during the event.