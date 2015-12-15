White Salmon Gets Grant For Street Repair

The City of White Salmon has received a state grant to help pay for repairs on Scenic and Skagit Streets after damage to the roadway and water pipe underneath as a result of spring storms. White Salmon Mayor Marla Keethler says they are receiving a $1 million grant from the state, which will cover the deductible on their insurance and avoid pulling from municipal reserves. But she adds they have still been making some budget cuts over the past few months. Keether says they are beginning to do work on the 2027 budget, which will move in to full swing in October and November.