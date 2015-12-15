White Salmon Fuel Mitigation Continues

The Washington Department of Natural Resources’ fuel mitigation project, underway since 2019, continues to strengthen White Salmon’s ability to withstand wildfire. Mayor Marla Keethler says work is currently focused on the north and west side of the community, in the Puckerhuddle area. Keethler notes that the work could not take place without buy-in from landowners. 60% of property owners have to consent to the work in any given area. Keethler says after this year, they should have reached a point where the project has made a complete box around White Salmon.