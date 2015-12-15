White Salmon Fuel Mitigation Continues

The Washington Department of Natural Resources’ fuel mitigation project, underway since 2019, continues to strengthen White Salmon’s ability to withstand wildfire.  Mayor Marla Keethler says work is currently focused on the north and west side of the community, in the Puckerhuddle area.  Keethler notes that the work could not take place without buy-in from landowners.  60% of property owners have to consent to the work in any given area.  Keethler says after this year, they should have reached a point where the project has made a complete box around White Salmon.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK