White Salmon Council Passes EV Infrastructure Ordinance

The White Salmon City Council on Wednesday passed an ordinance to require electric vehicle ready infrastructure in new residential construction that includes a garage, carport, or off-street parking space.  The ordinance, which came out of White Salmon’s CityLAB committee, requires new residential construction to include sufficient circuit capacity to support “Level 2” EV charging.  The ordinance does contain exemptions, including if Klickitat PUD certifies that sufficient power can’t be reasonably provided.  Manufactured homes, affordable housing as defined by City codes, and dwellings of 800 square feet or less are also exempt.  White Salmon previously adopted an Emissions Reduction Plan which identified EV-ready infrastructure in new residential construction as a priority.  General demand for electricity and loads carried on Klickitat PUD infrastructure have been steadily increasing over time, but a meeting between City and PUD officials found the risk of creating a sudden or major need for infrastructure upgrades that would increase costs to ratepayers is low.

 

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