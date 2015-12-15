White Salmon Asks For Water Use Curtailment Wednesday

The City of White Salmon is going to perform a water system tie-in on Wednesday as part of its Transmission Main Replacement Project, and will be asking municipal water system customers to significantly reduce use while it takes place. White Salmon officials are asking residents to avoid lawn and landscape irrigation, washing vehicles, filling pools, hot tubs, or water features, power washing, and any other non-essential water use on Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Officials say maintaining adequate system pressure is critical during this work. Excessive water use could contribute to low-pressure conditions in portions of the distribution system. If system pressure falls below state regulatory requirements, the City may be required to issue a Boil Water Advisory until water quality testing confirms the system remains safe for consumption. Customers may experience temporary fluctuations in water pressure during the tie-in operation. Those with questions can contact White Salmon City Hall at 509-493-1133.