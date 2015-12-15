White Salmon Asks For Water Conservation Beginning Monday

The City of White Salmon is asking all water customers to conserve water starting Monday until further notice.  City officials say this conservation request is necessary to accommodate an upgrade to the city’s water treatment plant, which will temporarily reduce source water production.  Residents and businesses are encouraged to use water wisely during this period.  The City says it appreciates the community’s cooperation and understanding as the important improvements to the water treatment plant are completed.

 

