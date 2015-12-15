Westbound I-84 Reduced To One Lane At McCord Creek Starting Thursday

Westbound Interstate 84 will be reduced to one lane around the clock near Exit 37 at McCord Creek starting Thursday until late in the year. One eastbound lane has been closed since early September. The Oregon Department of Transportation says starting Thursday, one westbound lane on I-84 will close while crews drill under the bridges, start building a retaining wall and finish prepping the work zone on the highway for the crossover traffic configuration. The retaining wall will support the westbound bridge foundation while the aging eastbound bridge is demolished in spring 2026. ODOT encourages zipper merging when approaching closed lanes like those experienced at McCord Creek. Zipper merging is when drivers remain in their current lane until the lane ends so traffic can take turns merging. This allows drivers to use all the available space in each lane while reducing backups. It also promotes merging at slower speeds to reduce the chance of a crash. In addition, the NE Frontage Road on-ramp to eastbound I-84 at the Elowah Falls Trailhead parking lot is closed. Travelers accessing eastbound I-84 from NE Frontage Road must detour to the on-ramps at Ainsworth State Park at Exit 35.