West 6th Street Bridged Closed Thursday For Catch Basin Repair

There will be full closure at West 6th Street Bridge in The Dalles on Thursday.  The Dalles Public Works will be repairing a catch basin on the bridge, noting it is creating a road hazard and must be repaired.  The closure will be during work hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.  Motorists, bicycles and pedestrians are asked to use detours around the work zone during work hours.  The street will be reopened when repairs are complete.  Business access will be open during construction.  If you have questions, please contact The Dalles Public Works at (541) 296-5401.

