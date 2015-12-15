West 6th Paving Work Continues Next Week

West 6th Street in The Dalles between Snipes Street and Chenowith Loop will be reduced to a single southbound lane as work continues on paving the intersection of West 6th and Hostetler. All northbound traffic will be detoured at Snipes around the work area. The detour will be in effect during the paving window which is weather dependent next week. Monday through Friday of next week are all possible paving dates. It is recommended that motorists use alternate routes, obey site traffic control and be aware of the increased construction equipment and activity throughout the duration of the project.